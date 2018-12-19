Arrest made in Minneapolis cold case

A South St. Paul man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1991 murder of a Minneapolis woman, police and the FBI announced.

The 56-year-old man was being held in Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges related to the death of Belinda Thompson, who was 20 years old when she was found dead in her apartment on Dec. 19, 1991. A Star Tribune report placed the location of Thompson’s apartment in the Whittier neighborhood.

Police and the FBI noted the arrest took place almost exactly 27 years after Thompson was found.

The man being held on probable cause of murder was arrested after a review of the case by the FBI, Minneapolis police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The year-long process involved “additional forensic testing of physical evidence recovered at the scene,” according to police and the FBI.

The suspect was described as an acquaintance of Thompson’s boyfriend.

A joint press release issued by the agencies quoted Jill Sanborn, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Division.

“We owed it to Belinda and her family to never give up on finding her killer, and while nothing will ever bring her back, we hope it will bring some comfort to those who loved her that we, working with our law enforcement partners, are in a position to hold her alleged killer responsible,” Sanborn said.