Gunshots at the 3000 block of Pillsbury Avenue South injured at least three people on April 22, according to police.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Officers responded to a sound of shots fired and transported one victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. An unknown person dropped off two other victims at the hospital. Police said all three received treatment for minor gunshot wounds.

There are no arrests in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.