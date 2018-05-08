No plea entered during Noor court appearance

Mohamed Noor, the former police officer facing murder chargers for the on-duty shooting of a Southwest Minneapolis woman last year, did not enter a plea during a brief hearing Tuesday morning in Hennepin County District Court.
Noor did not speak during the omnibus hearing, which lasted only a few minutes. A document filed with the court April 25 indicated he intends to plead not guilty and argue during trial that he was acting in self-defense and used reasonable force in the July 2017 incident.
Noor shot and killed Justince Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, in the alley behind her Fulton-neighborhood home the night of July 15. The former officer and his partner were responding to a 911 call placed by Damond, a native of Australia who was engaged and living with her fiancé in Minneapolis.
The small 19th-floor courtroom was filled to capacity, and some late arrivals were forced to wait outside, including a television crew from Australia. Noor left the Hennepin County Government Center flanked by defense attorneys Tom Plunkett and Peter Wold. Surrounded by a group of reporters while they walked, they answered no questions.