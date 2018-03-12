Walker finds body in Bryn Mawr Meadows Park

Investigators await the autopsy of a woman’s body discovered Saturday at Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, located at 601 Morgan Ave. S.

Police said a man walking through a wooded area of the park discovered an adult woman’s body and called 911 at about 3:30 p.m. He discovered her body near a pedestrian bridge on the eastern edge of the park, said Minneapolis Police Spokesman Scott Seroka.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will likely release the woman’s identity and the nature of her death in the coming days, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).