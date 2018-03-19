Police link 18-year-old’s death to shooting at 43rd & 1st

Police received reports of a shooting March 16 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near East 43rd Street & 1st Avenue South. Several minutes later, someone dropped off an injured man at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The victim, St. Paul resident Norea Stephon Wilford, age 18, died at 10:59 p.m. of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators canvassed the Kingfield neighborhood last weekend, and they are seeking more information in the case.

Anyone can provide an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text 847411. A financial reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.