County seeks community input in sex offender case

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is asking the community to weigh in on the case of a man charged with sexually assaulting two women he encountered in the Whittier neighborhood in August and September incidents.

Christopher Obrien Bogan, age 32, is a Level 3 sex offender subject to a lifetime registration requirement, according to a criminal complaint. Officers at a routine traffic stop the night of Aug. 15 heard a woman screaming for help at an alley near 24th & Blaisdell, the complaint said. The woman told police that Bogan, a man she had never met, offered her a cigarette and she followed him into an alley to smoke. He allegedly grabbed her arm, slammed her against a wall, placed his hand over her mouth and forced down her shorts. She reportedly freed herself and ran toward the squad’s flashing lights. The incident occurred one day after Bogan was released from custody on a charge of interfering with a 911 call, according to the complaint.

Bogan is also accused of asking a woman for money near the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue South after midnight on Sept. 10, allegedly cornering her and climbing on top of her. Bogan repeatedly punched the woman in the face, according to a criminal complaint, and raped her and took her belongings. Court documents state that the next day, Bogan was captured on surveillance video using the woman’s credit card to buy $255 in merchandise at Foot Locker, also signing up for a rewards program under his own name. The victim identified Bogan as her attacker in a photo display, according to the complaint. The complaint said that in an interview with investigators, Bogan said he knew the woman, the sex was consensual, and admitted using her credit card.

Bogan has a prior conviction for attempted criminal sexual conduct for an August 2008 incident involving a 13-year-old victim, according to the complaint.

Bogan has a court hearing set for March 12.

Bogan’s public defender did not immediately respond for comment.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is seeking “community impact statements” to submit as part of the case. In the statements, residents can describe how the individual’s actions or similar behavior affects them or their property. Statements can be sent to Chris Band at christopherband@hennepin.us.