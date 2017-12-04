“Recruiting the 21st century police officer” is subject of Tuesday discussion

The Black Forest Inn and the League of Women Voters will host a Civic Buzz discussion Dec. 5 about police officer recruitment.

The conversation will cover how to hire and retain more women and people of color. Speakers will include recently retired Minneapolis Police Department Assistant Chief Kris Arneson and Charles Adams, commander of the Division of Community and Collaborative Advancement.

The event begins with networking at 5:30 p.m., and the discussion starts at 6:15 p.m. The Black Forest Inn is located at 1 E. 26th St. The restaurant hosts Civic Buzz, co-sponsored by the Whittier Alliance, the first Tuesday of each month.