Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shares initial findings in City Hall shooting

The officers who shot a man under interrogation Monday at City Hall included a 20-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department and an officer at the department for one year.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) today identified officers involved in the incident as Sgt. Gene Suker, a 20-year member of the department; Officer Jerome Carey, with the department one year; and Officer David Martinson, an eight-year member.

Investigators were interviewing Minneapolis resident Marcus Fischer, age 18, about his alleged role in a Dec. 13 shooting. Fischer admitted to assisting in the robbery of a handgun in Northeast Minneapolis, but denied shooting the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators stepped outside the room to fetch a bottle of water for Fischer, according to the BCA, and Fischer pulled out a large folding knife concealed in his waistband and started severely injuring himself. An investigator returned to the room and shouted for help.

“For several minutes, several officers then attempted to convince Fischer to drop his knife and stop hurting himself,” the BCA said in a statement. “When Fischer ignored their commands, Officer Martinson deployed his Taser but it was ineffective. Mr. Fischer continued to ignore officer commands and walked toward the officers with the knife, at which time Sergeant Suker and Officer Carey fired their handguns, striking Mr. Fischer.”

The officers were not injured.

Fischer was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center. He remains hospitalized and under police guard, according to a criminal complaint.

The BCA is still investigating the shooting, and the bureau will turn its findings over to a county attorney for review. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has requested that the Washington County Attorney review the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Officers involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave.

Fischer faces charges in the alleged handgun robbery and shooting of assault in the first degree, aggravated robbery in the first degree, and unlawful possession of a firearm, due to a 2015 robbery offense as a juvenile that prohibits him from owning a gun or ammunition.