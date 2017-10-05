Two injured in afternoon shooting near Lake & Pillsbury

Police said bullets grazed a man’s head and hit a woman’s ankle in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 3:33 p.m. to a 911 call reporting gunshots at the 200 block of West Lake Street.

Both victims’ injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Part of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras, and police are not releasing suspect information at this time. Anyone with information can text an anonymous tip to 847411 (TIP411) or call the MPD Tip Line at 692-TIPS (8477).