New police chief to meet neighbors at Tuesday listening session

Two neighborhood groups are hosting a community listening session with Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The conversation will include Imani Jaafar, director of the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review. The discussion will cover the Minneapolis Police Department’s vision, goals, civilian oversight and 2018 proposed budget, concluding with a Q&A.

The session is hosted by the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association and Whittier Alliance.

The session runs 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Calvary Church, 2608 Blaisdell Ave.