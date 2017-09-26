Man jailed following wife’s death in Windom

Minneapolis police said they arrested a man at the 1000 block of West 61st Street Monday in connection with the death of his wife.

Officers responded at 8:43 a.m. to a 911 call that a woman had died; paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The suspect is booked in Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder charges, and police are treating the case as a domestic-related homicide. Police said they are not looking for other suspects, and they believe there is no further threat to public safety.

In Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct, police documented 102 reports of domestic aggravated assault year-to-date, which is a 79 percent increase over 2016 and an 82 percent increase over 2015.