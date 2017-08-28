Public safety update: Police report increase in robberies

Police said robberies have increased at the northern end of Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct in the past month, although suspect information is limited and police are seeing no identifiable pattern.

Police are alerting the Stevens Square neighborhood in particular. The neighborhood organization said police data show 17 robberies of people in Stevens Square-Loring Heights from January-July this year, compared to 10 reports in the same period last year. The neighborhood’s next Community Safety meeting is Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the PPL Loring Nicollet Center, 1925 Nicollet Ave.

Prison sentence issued in Uptown rape

A Hennepin County District Court Judge has sentenced a Bloomington man to 16 years in prison for 1st degree criminal sexual conduct in a 2016 assault in the CARAG neighborhood. Court documents said Davon Allen, age 35, will receive credit for serving the past year in custody.

According to findings detailed in court documents, an adult woman slept at her apartment at the 3400 block of Colfax on July 23, 2016, and awoke at 5 a.m. to find a man she didn’t know on top of her and penetrating her. The man fled her apartment when she awoke, documents said.

The woman’s cell phone was missing and she drove to a Cub Foods to contact police. Court filings said police recovered fingerprint impressions from a window that matched prints of Allen. Suspect DNA collected during a sexual assault examination at the Hennepin County Medical Center matched Allen’s DNA sample, documents said.

Officers discovered a plastic patio side table underneath the apartment’s ground level kitchen window, and said two windows were missing screens and one was cut. Officers said they located the woman’s phone in a drain several blocks away.

Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct documented 48 reports of rape as of Aug. 7 year-to-date, which is an 11.6 percent increase over this time in 2016 and a 108.7 percent increase over 2015.

Coin box burglar sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Brooklyn Center man charged with at least 14 burglaries since 1990 is now facing 10 years in prison.

Surveillance video at an apartment in The Wedge showed Ernest Lee Baugh, age 61, using vice grips to break into a washing machine coin box, according to court documents.

Most of Baugh’s prior convictions involve coin box thefts in laundry rooms, the complaint said. A landlord who owns more than 30 buildings told the court that although the amount of stolen money was small, machine repair is expensive and the crimes make residents feel unsafe.

“This might look like using a sledge hammer to drive a nail, but Mr. Baugh’s career of crime has had a real impact on people,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

No arrests in Uptown shooting

Police said they continue to investigate July 1 shootings at Lagoon & Humboldt and the 3100 block of Hennepin.

Four new officers are focusing on the bar districts at Lake & Lyndale and Lake & Hennepin, said Sgt. Matt St. George.

Police are encouraging bar owners to communicate so that problem patrons can be trespassed from all locations.