Police notify public of exposer in Southwest

A police advisory is alerting residents to a suspect who has exposed himself and groped people in South and Southwest Minneapolis.

Police said witnesses and victims describe the suspect as a white man age 30-40 who is tall and skinny with brown hair. Residents have reported a naked man in areas between Lake Harriet and the riverfront.

Anyone who sees a person exposing themselves should call 911 and provide a detailed description of the suspect and vehicle and take a photo if the situation permits, police said.

Police advise residents to walk confidently, stay aware of surroundings, make quick eye contact and walk with others when possible. If someone is following, police advise looking back to demonstrate awareness and immediately moving to the nearest public place. If a potential attacker approaches, police recommend using loud verbal commands or a screech alarm.

For sex crime resources, visit: minneapolismn.gov.