Officer shoots and kills woman in Fulton

An officer shot and killed a woman in the Fulton neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA said two officers responded to a 911 call of a possible assault just north of the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“At one point an officer fired their weapon, fatally striking a woman,” states the BCA news release.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the woman’s identity.

The BCA is investigating. The squad camera reportedly did not capture the incident, and the officers’ body cameras were not turned on. The BCA will turn over its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office for review.

Council Member Linea Palmisano said in a statement today that the incident took place on West 51st Street between Xerxes and Washburn avenues, and both Xerxes and Washburn have since reopened. She said the two officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

“The Minneapolis Police Department did an initial canvas of the area to speak with residents last night and this effort is ongoing today,” she said. “… I know we are all anxious for more information and I will share more details once I receive them. I am in constant communication with our Inspector Kathy Waite to understand as soon as possible what happened and why.”

Mayor Betsy Hodges said in a press conference (video available via KARE 11) that she is “heartsick and deeply disturbed” by the shooting.

“Like you, I have a lot of questions. I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren’t on,” she said.