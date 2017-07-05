Investigators see gang ties in Uptown shooting

Three people were injured within minutes in shootings in Uptown early Saturday morning.

Police said Wednesday that they haven’t identified any suspects, and investigators believe the shootings may be gang-related. The condition of one critically-injured victim is improving, police said.

Police initially responded to a 2:23 a.m. report of a person with a gun at the 3100 block of Hennepin Avenue. Police said they arrived to find a man shot in the foot and armpit and another man with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. Five minutes later, officers said they heard gunshots and saw people running, and discovered a woman at Lagoon & Humboldt with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said the condition of Inver Grove Heights victim Mikyla R. Cornelious, age 21, is improving, and investigators planned to meet with her Thursday. Police identified two male victims, Mounds View resident Shaun J. Knight, age 26, and St. Paul resident Keith L. Garrett Jr., age 23, with wounds deemed non life-threatening. Police said the men were not cooperating with investigators.

“Both Knight and Garrett have gang ties, so investigators are looking at this as a gang related shooting,” police spokesman Corey Schmidt said in an email.

He said investigators believe the two shootings are linked, as Knight told police he knows Cornelious.

Police said the men were outside at the time of the shooting, and Cornelious was inside a car.

Anyone with information can anonymously text police at 847411 (TIP411).