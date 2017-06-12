Police investigate death at 32nd & Blaisdell

Police discovered a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of a van at 32nd & Blaisdell early this morning, according to a police advisory.

Officers responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a single vehicle crashing into a tree and a fire hydrant. Police discovered the man had been shot, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the man’s identity and cause of death.

Officers spent time in the neighborhood today looking for witnesses of the shooting.

The van was reported stolen from Brooklyn Park several days prior to the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to text an anonymous tip to 847411 (TIP411) or call 612-692-TIPS (8477).

CARAG resident dies in North Minneapolis shooting

CARAG resident Aaron Jerome Williams Jr., age 22, died May 30 of a gunshot wound.

He was shot at 2:15 p.m. at 30th Avenue North and Irving Avenue North, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and police discovered him in a van at the scene. He died in the North Memorial emergency room about two hours later.