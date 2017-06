Police said they are investigating a “suspicious” death after discovering a dead man this morning near Lyndale Avenue South and Dunwoody Boulevard.

Police initially responded to a report of an unresponsive man at 7:15 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man’s identity and cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text anonymous tips to 847411 (TIP411) or call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).