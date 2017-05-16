Additional officers patrol Uptown bar scene

The 5th Precinct is sending more officers on foot to patrol Stevens Square and the Uptown bar district.

Insp. Kathy Waite outlined summer policing strategies in a May press conference. She said four officers are joining the precinct’s evening beat. Beat officers plan to begin the night in Stevens Square, where crime analysts have determined that many robberies take place before 10 p.m., and patrol Uptown after 11 p.m. Waite said police would work with bar managers to make sure they’re collaborating and sharing information with competitors.

“The more that we can have everybody working together of course the better off we all are,” she said.

She said officers would tackle safety concerns related to taxi and Uber pickups.

“It always makes us a little nervous to see people dodging through traffic to get to their Uber,” Waite said.

Traffic control agents will also help move late-night traffic along Lagoon Avenue.

“That’s kind of a jammed up spot if you’ve ever been through there after about 11 o’clock at night,” Waite said. “It might take you a while to move through the area, so we’re going to do our best to continue with our efforts there in moving traffic through so we can get people to where they need to be.”

She said residents can expect to see more activity around the lakes this summer. She encouraged people to call 911 to report suspicious behavior, particularly after-hours.

Theft from vehicles has more than doubled year-to-date in Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Precinct. The precinct documented 363 incidents year-to-date in 2017, and documented 169 incidents at this time in 2016.

Waite said thefts from vehicles last winter were concentrated near Uptown, and the thefts now appear to be spreading into the surrounding neighborhoods.