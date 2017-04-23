Police track Lake Street robbery pattern

Suspects have robbed at least five individuals and one business near Lake & Pleasant in recent weeks, according to a police advisory.

Most of the robberies occurred at night between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., police said, with two cases involving acquaintances. Two incidents were purse snatches — one woman’s purse was grabbed from her lap while she waited for the bus at 8:30 p.m. near 310 W. Lake St., police said.

Police said the pattern evident since April 3 lies in a four block radius surrounding Lake Street near Pleasant Avenue. Police have arrested or identified suspects in at least two cases.

The 5th Precinct is providing extra patrol and enforcement in the area.

On the east side of I-35W, a 3rd Precinct police advisory notes 17 robberies from April 11-17, with varied suspect information and no apparent pattern linking cases. Three incidents reportedly involved a gun and four involved a knife. Three of the victims were drunk or drugged, police said. Two incidents took place at a bus stop, and one occurred on a bike trail. Police arrested a juvenile in one case.

Police advise the following:

—Be alert to surroundings

— Call 911 to report suspicious activity

— Avoid distractions, including phones and electronics

— Carry only what is needed in a wallet or purse

— Copy credit cards or other personal information to aid card replacement

— Talk to neighbors about crime

— Report crime immediately by calling 911