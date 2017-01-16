Stabbing victim dies at 3rd Avenue apartment building

Police said they have arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred the evening of Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2101 3rd Ave. S.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a domestic disturbance call and arrived to find an adult man with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they arrested an adult suspect onsite, and the suspect in custody is believed to be related to the victim. The victim’s identity is not yet released. The case remains under investigation, and police are not seeking additional suspects.

Fifth Precinct officers canvassed the area and distributed information from the Domestic Abuse Project, urging anyone who feels they aren’t in a safe relationship to call 911 or the Domestic Abuse Project at 874-7063.

The apartment building on 3rd Avenue South was the scene of a fatal shooting in the spring of 2015; a 19-year-old pleaded guilty in the case last year. The building was also the site of a fatal stabbing in the summer of 2015, in which a 22-year-old woman was charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend.

Man poses as Xcel employee at Uptown store

A man fraudulently claiming to be an Xcel Energy employee entered a store Jan. 12 near Hennepin & Lake and asked pointed questions about security.

According to a crime alert circulated by the Uptown Association: The man said work in the building would cause the power to go out later in the month. Store staff asked for an official ID, and he could not provide one. Xcel staff said the man was not an employee and no work was scheduled for the building. Xcel officials said they typically alert customers to upcoming work through the mail and don’t send personnel.

Police ask retailers to call 911 to address any suspicious customer behavior, including if a customer is showing unusual interest in ceiling cameras or security tags.

Police said they also see occasional crime trends in which suspects grab unattended purses or phones while an employee is distracted. Police recommend that employees lock up valuables.