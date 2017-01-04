Police chase ends in fatality on I-35W

A man pursued by police down Lake Street died Dec. 31 after he jumped the I-35W median on foot and was struck by oncoming traffic, according to police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jonathan Tyrone Barbour, age 25, died of multiple blunt force injuries shortly after 4 a.m. at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said the Minneapolis man and two others were traveling in a stolen vehicle. Officers reportedly chased the vehicle down Lake Street for 12 blocks until it crashed into the I-35W embankment near Lake & 2nd. Three suspects fled and ran toward the highway, police said, with Barbour and another suspect attempting to cross traffic lanes.

Barbour reportedly jumped the median and was hit by a passing van in the center southbound lane. The driver of the van had no apparent injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Barbour had a felony warrant for his arrest stemming from an aggravated robbery charge, police said. Police arrested a 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Barbour’s grandmother is raising funds via GoFundMe to pay for his funeral and burial.

“No one is ever ready emotionally, physically, or financially for such a tragedy,” states her post.