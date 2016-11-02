Robbery alert for Whittier and Lyndale neighborhoods

Police have issued a crime alert for three recent robberies in the early morning hours, all involving Hispanic victims.

According to police:

— At the intersection of 1st Avenue South and West 28th Street, a man was sitting in his vehicle at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 when two men jumped into the vehicle. The suspects made him drive further on, then hit him in the head with a glass object and stole his wallet.

— In a second incident also at 28th & 1st, a man was walking at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 when he was struck on the head from behind by an unknown object, leaving him unconscious. He lost his wallet, passport and cell phone.

— At the 3400 block of Nicollet, a man was walking the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30 when he was approached from behind by two men who demanded his wallet. The man said he didn’t have any money. One of the suspects displayed a silver revolver, took cigarettes from the victim’s jacket pocket, and fled.

The cases are under investigation, and the 5th Precinct is providing extra patrol and enforcement to the area.

Police are asking people to be more cautious, particularly when taking out the trash or walking to the car or bus stop. Police ask residents to carry only what they need, know what they’re keeping in a wallet or purse, and make copies of credit cards or other personal information to make them easier to replace if needed. In a few cases, victims were targeted because they displayed cash they were carrying, and police suggest that cash remain hidden.

Police are also reminding people to call 911 immediately if they are the victim of a robbery, relaying as thorough a suspect description as possible.

“The police want you to call 9-1-1 for any suspicious activity such as strangers walking in yards or between houses, unfamiliar people loitering in alleys, and unfamiliar trucks or vans lingering in your alley,” states the crime alert. “Talk to your neighbors about these events and ask them to be alert to suspicious activity. We need everyone’s help.”