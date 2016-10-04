No arrests in Hennepin Avenue shooting

Police said they haven’t made an arrest in relation to a Sept. 27 shooting at the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gun in a parking lot, and heard one shot while en route to the scene. Officers arrived to find an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers said they are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and talking to community members.

Anyone with information can text an anonymous tip to 847411 (Tip411) or call 612-692-TIPS (8477).