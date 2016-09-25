Edina fund offers reward for information in jewelry burglary

The city of Edina reports that three men entered the jewelry store R.F. Moeller the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21 and smashed display cases and stole jewelry.

The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges. The incident took place at 10:25 a.m. at the store at 5020 France Ave. S., according to the city.

The city of Edina reports that suspects allegedly drove a stolen blue minivan to Bruce Avenue, where they unsuccessfully attempted to light the stolen car on fire using gasoline. The suspects then allegedly fled in a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information can contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.