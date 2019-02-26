Snowy February prompts parking restrictions

It’s the snowiest February on record for Minneapolis, prompting the city to restrict parking on some streets to make room for emergency vehicles.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the even side of non-snow emergency routes when winter parking restrictions go into effect beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday. The one-side parking ban will continue until April 1, unless city officials determine on-street parking may return to normal.

Vehicles parked in violation of the parking ban could be ticketed and towed.

The winter parking restrictions are meant to insure ambulances, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles can travel freely. The accumulation of snow on boulevards and the edges of streets has narrowed the travel lanes in many areas.

Sections of two snow emergency routes that are also transit routes will also see parking restrictions while the ban is in effect. They are Bryant Avenue South between Lake and 50th streets and Grand Avenue South between Lake and 48th streets.

The decision to enact a one-side parking ban rests with Robin Hutcheson, director of Public Works. According to the city, the decision is typically made after consulting with public safety officials.

Vehicles are still allowed to park on either side of snow emergency routes and parkways while the winter parking restrictions remain in effect. The city may temporarily replace signs so that established no-parking zones comply with the winter parking restrictions.

Exceptions to the winter parking restrictions may be made of disability parking zones located on the even side of non-snow emergency routes. To request an exemption, call 311.

If another snow emergency is declared while the ban in is place, winter parking restrictions will be temporarily suspended and replaced with the regular snow emergency parking rules. The ban will return after day three of the snow emergency.

To find out which parking rules are in effect, go to minneapolismn.gov/snow or call the snow emergency news hotline, 612-348-SNOW.