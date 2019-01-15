Leadership change at Metro Transit

For the first time in 15 years, there will be a new manager in charge of the region’s bus, train and light rail system.

New Metropolitan Council Chair Nora Slawik announced Jan. 14 she would not reappoint Brian Lamb general manager of Metro Transit, a department of the regional planning organization that he had led since 2004. Slawik’s pick to replace Lamb was Wes Kooistra, Met Council’s regional administrator.

“While we welcome Wes, we cannot forget the hard work and many successes of Brian Lamb,” Slawik said in comments delivered at the end of the Jan. 14 Met Council Transportation Committee meeting. “Brian brought a perfect mix of passion, knowledge and leadership to his long career at Metro Transit. He oversaw an organization that was recognized as Transit System of the Year in 2016. He will be missed by all.”

Both the Metro Green Line light-rail transit route and the A Line rapid bus service opened during Lamb’s tenure. He led the department as plans for the Southwest and Bottineau light-rail line extensions were developed.

Lamb was not in attendance at the Transportation Committee meeting.

Council Member Jennifer Munt said she had “never worked with a finer manager than Brian Lamb.”

“I will miss him,” said Munt, who represents District 3 in western Hennepin and northern Carver counties. “He earned my respect time and time again. And like I suspect his employees feel, I would walk through fire for him.”

Lamb was also praised by District 6 Council Member Gail Dorfman, who represents parts of Hennepin County, including a portion of Minneapolis.

“Being head of Metro Transit is a really big job. He did it really well,” Dorfman said. “He was respected internally and externally and across the nation for the work he did, and we will miss him here.”

Slawik plans to appoint Meredith Vadis to Kooistra’s former regional administrator position, according to a Met Council statement. Deputy regional administrator since 2015 and the Met Council’s communications director before that, Vadis would be the organization’s first female regional administrator if confirmed.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Slawik to succeed Alene Tchourumoff, who stepped down from the post Nov. 30 to take a position with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis focused on community development and engagement. A former mayor of Maplewood and seven-term state representative, Slawik was named Walz’s pick for the Met Council in December and was sworn in Jan. 9.

Walz is expected to name 16 additional Met Council members by early March. State law sets a deadline of March 6 for their swearing in.