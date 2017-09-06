Public Works gearing up for bicyclist, pedestrian counts

The Minneapolis Public Works department is gearing up to conduct its annual bicyclist and pedestrian counts, set for between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 12-14.

The city conducts the counts to understand the impact of non-motorized traffic on streets, sidewalks and trails. Accurate counts enable the city to plan and build for bicyclists and pedestrians while tracking what’s successful and what should be done differently, according to a news release.

People interested in volunteering for the counts should register online http://bit.ly/2etaIjI or contact Erin Feehily at erin.feehily@minneapolismn.gov or 673-3614.

The Public Works department is also teaming up with Hennepin County this year to offer counting locations outside of Minneapolis in first-ring suburbs. People can sign up online (same web address as above) or by contacting Emily Kettell at 543-1963 or Emily.Kettell@hennepin.us.