Council committee approves Harteau settlement

A settlement with former Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau was approved Wednesday by the Executive Committee of the City Council.

The agreement, which includes a $182,876 payment and 12 months of health benefits, will pass through the Finance Committee before going to the full Council on Sept. 20. The agreement did not include a non-disparagement clause written into an earlier draft of the settlement.

Harteau resigned July 21, less than a week after a Fulton-neighborhood woman was shot by a Minneapolis police officer responding to a 911 call. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is currently weighing charges against the officer, Mohamed Noor.

At the time of her resignation, Harteau had nearly 18 months left in her term, which ran through Jan. 7, 2019. Her former assistant chief, Medaria Arradondo, was officially sworn in as the city’s new police chief Aug. 22.