Arradondo names executive team

New Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Monday named the members of his executive leadership team.

Arradondo, who served as assistant chief to Janeé Harteau before her resignation in July, has selected Mike Kjos to fill his former role as the department’s no. 2. Kjos most recently served as deputy chief of the department’s Patrol Bureau and previously led both the 4th and 1st precincts as inspector.

Art Knight will serve as deputy chief and Arradondo’s chief of staff. Knight most recently served as a 4th Precinct lieutenant while leading the department’s Procedural Justice Team.

As deputy chief of investigations, Erick Fors will oversee all of the department’s investigative units. Fors most recently led one of those units, the Violent Crimes Investigations Division, and previously served in the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th precincts.

Named deputy chief of professional standards was Henry Halvorson, who as a lieutenant was a supervisor in the 1st Precinct and the department’s Internal Affairs Unit. Halvorson previously worked as a patrol officer in the 2nd and 3rd precincts and as an investigator in the Public Housing, Sex Crimes and Internal Affairs units.

Other appointments announced by the department included Bruce Folkens as commander of the Juvenile Division and Travis Glampe as commander of the Technology and Support Services Division. The changes are effective Sept. 3, according to the department.

Arradondo was sworn in as chief Aug. 22. His appointment by Mayor Betsy Hodges won unanimous support from the City Council.