Met Council hosts meetings on proposed transit fare hikes

The Metropolitan Council plans a series of public meetings in May and June to gather input on a proposed fare hike for its transit services, including the buses and light rail trains operated by Metro Transit.
Met Council officials are weighing a plan to increase fares by either 25 cents or 50 cents. The fare to ride a bus or light rail train is currently $1.75 during off-peak hours and $2.25 during peak service hours in the morning and evening.
Met Council is facing a projected $74-million deficit in its transit budget.
Late last year, the council tied the deficit to a projected shortfall in the motor vehicle sales tax, a significant source of revenue for Metro Transit operations.
Met Council plans to take public testimony on the proposed fare increases at four public hearings. The hearing in Minneapolis is scheduled for noon–1 p.m. May 31 at Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall.
A separate series of meetings that will operate more like open houses includes a June 13 event at North Regional Library in Minneapolis.
Transit users can also offer comments via email (public.info@metc.state.mn.us) or by leaving a message at (651) 602-1500.