Minneapolis Foundation announces nearly $5 million in grants

The Minneapolis Foundation has awarded almost $5 million to 87 Minneapolis organizations, it announced Jan 3.

The grants will go toward organizations doing work around civic engagement, economic vitality and education, supporting partners such as Minneapolis Public Schools, Neighborhoods Organizing for Change and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network. All of the organizations are working to create a community where racial, social and economic equity thrives, the foundation said in a press release.

“This year marks a critical moment in philanthropy, when an exceptionally generous community has seen great outcomes, but still has troubling challenges,” R.T. Rybak, president and CEO of The Minneapolis Foundation, said in the release. “With these grants, we’re working to achieve that alignment by joining forces with a host of organizations that are committed to ensuring that everyone who lives here has real opportunities to succeed.”

The Minneapolis Foundation administered more than 1,200 charitable funds and distributed more than $50 million locally and globally in 2016.