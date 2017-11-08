Incumbent Warsame leads in Ward 6

Ward 6 incumbent City Council Member Abdi Warsame appears well positioned to earn a second term based on unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office.

Warsame earned 3,603 first-ranked votes out of 7,397 total ballots cast, 233 more than challenger Mohamud Noor. He was 96 votes below the 50-percent-plus-one-vote threshold the city requires to name a candidate the winner on election night under its ranked-choice-voting system. That meant the race was headed toward a second round of tabulation.

Election officials will start the second round by eliminating Republican candidate Fadumo Yusuf and any write-in candidates. The unofficial results show that 214 voters made either Yusuf or a write-in candidate their first vote.

Warsame and Noor will be eligible to receive second- and third-choice votes from those 214 voters. That would appear to benefit Warsame, who received more second-choice votes than Noor (1,535 to 1,238). It’s unclear, however, how many of those voters had Yusuf or a write-in candidate as their first choice.

Warsame, former executive director of the Riverside Plaza Tenants Association, campaigned in part on standing up to bigotry and protecting the rights of new Americans in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. He touted accomplishments in housing and renter relief, parks and streets and reducing inequality, among other areas, on his campaign website.

“The municipal government experience I’ve gained over the last four years and the pathways I’ve found to success on addressing some of the city’s toughest issues will allow me to immediately start work on finding solutions to more of them,” he wrote in a questionnaire submitted to The Journal and Southwest Journal.

Warsame raised $161,806.07 between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 24, 2017, according to his campaign finance reports. He received endorsements from the DFL and Minnesota Nurses Association, among other groups.

Noor, executive director of the nonprofit Confederation of Somali Communities, received endorsements from the Bernie Sanders-inspired group Our Revolution Minnesota and the progressive network Take Action MN, among others. He criticized Warsame for not representing all residents of Ward 6, claiming that Warsame didn’t push hard enough on issues such as raising the minimum wage and police reform.

“I will focus on being a progressive leader that Ward 6 has lacked over the last three and a half years,” he wrote in the The Journal and Southwest Journal questionnaire.