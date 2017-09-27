Neighborhoods host 7th Ward candidate forum Thursday

Several neighborhood groups will hold a 7th Ward City Council candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Attendees will hear from candidates Janne Flisrand, incumbent Lisa Goodman, Joe Kovacs and Teqen Zea-Aida.

The forum is moderated by the League of Women Voters. The forum runs from 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m., and it’s preceded by a 7 p.m. social gathering with cookies and coffee.

Co-sponsors include the Bryn Mawr Neighborhood Association, Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association, East Isles Residents Association, Kenwood Isles Area Association and Lowry Hill Neighborhood Association.

The forum will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 1917 Logan Ave. S.