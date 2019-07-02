Greenway Dental to open at 24th & Lyndale

Dr. Sam LaChance stands outside of his new practice, Greenway Dental, slated to open in early September. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The Le Parisien apartment building finally has a commercial occupant to smile about.

Dr. Sam LaChance is opening his new practice, Greenway Dental, in the long-empty space below the flats at 24th & Lyndale.

“I love it here,” LaChance said. “It’s so vibrant.”

LaChance, a St. Paul resident, said that after working as a practicing dentist for 12 years, he felt he was ready to open his own practice. He started looking around the Uptown area and eventually found the Le Parisien space. He’ll have the building’s first commercial business. The large amount of housing and small businesses nearby attracted him to the area.

LaChance said his practice will be able to serve anyone from age 1 to 101 and, knowing people don’t always love going to the dentist, he hopes to create a positive atmosphere with ample art and a welcoming attitude.

He wants to bring transparency to the dental care process. Patients, he said, want to know what care they need, why they need it and how much it will cost. He’ll try to be clear with patients about problems they’re having and explain care in simple terms.

“Ambiguity is confusing for patients,” he said.

In addition to general dentistry work, LaChance said he does a lot of tooth implants using 3D imaging technology.

The dentistry is currently being built out and will have five patient areas. LaChance is eyeing a Sept. 3 opening date.

He said he’s been getting to know some of the neighbors and is starting to do some hiring. LaChance had a table outside during Open Streets Lyndale and is aiming to be

a convenient neighborhood dentist.

Greenway Dental

2309 Lyndale Ave. S.