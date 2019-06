Doug Theis works in his family’s longtime Windom auto repair shop. Theis Bros Tire will close on June 20 after 101 years of service. Photo by Christopher Shea

After more than a century of servicing vehicles in Windom, Theis Bros Tire is closing up shop in June.

Theis Bros will be closed for good on June 20, according to vice president Bob Theis. He said the reason for the closing was because his father died in September and he and his siblings are going their own ways.

The shop, which opened in 1918, will still be doing tire service until its closure.

“Shame to let our customers down,” Theis said.

Theis Brothers Tire

229 W. 60th St.

861-2698