The Tasting Room plans unique wine bar

The Tasting Room, a new upscale wine bar, plans to open in Uptown this summer. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A wine bar that hopes to bring a vineyard environment to Minneapolis is planning to open this summer in Uptown.

The Tasting Room will open on the first floor of the De La Pointe condo building at 31st & Holmes in the mid-to-late summer, according to co-owner Jim Graves.

Jim is partnering with his brother John Graves, who owns two California vineyards.

John Graves collaborates with winemaker Cabell Coursey, and their wines include an Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate Syrah and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

The menu would offer charcuterie, hors d’oeuvres, fine bread and cheese.

They plan to have a cellar room to hold small events and wine tastings and give people a behind-the-scenes look at the wine development process normally reserved for vineyards.

“It’s going to be something totally unique,” Jim Graves said.

The wines will be unique, too, he said, with vintages hard to find at local liquor stores or even big-box giants like Costco and Total Wines.

Most of their sales will be by the bottle, with by-the-glass wines to be served out of small kegs the group said are more sustainable and preserve quality.

The Tasting Room will have 38 seats indoors and patio space for another 20.

“We’re going to be a quiet, comfortable environment,” Jim Graves said.

The Tasting Room

1434 W. 31st St.