Sweet Treasures brings cakes, cafe to Fulton

A south metro bakery with a championship cake pedigree is opening a branch in Southwest Minneapolis next month.

Sweet Treasures, a bakery based in Lakeville, is opening a Minneapolis branch at 50th & France, according to founder and head baker Ann Alaboud. The bakery will fill the former home of The Well Movement Studio.

The shop specializes in cakes and cupcakes, Alaboud said. They are particularly known for wedding cakes, winning top vendor awards from The Knot in 2015 and 2016 and winning on an episode of the Food Network series “Cake Wars” in 2016.

At the Fulton location, Sweet Treasures is planning to run a combined coffee shop/bakery business, Alaboud said. They plan to open at 6:30 a.m. and hope to be a morning hub in the neighborhood.

A location in the area has always been a goal for Sweet Treasures, Alaboud said. They bake for many clients in Minneapolis. When the space in Fulton became available, they went for it.

“We decided to go ahead and take the leap of faith,” Alaboud said.

Sweet Treasures hopes to open in mid-June, she said.

Sweet Treasures

Where: 3825 W. 50th St.