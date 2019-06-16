Jeweler takes over Uniquely Yours space

Jason Eurich examines a sketch of a ring he's crafting for a client at Linden Hills Jewelers. Photo by Andrew HJazzard

Twenty years ago, Jason Eurich was a young goldsmith working on custom pieces at Gregory Brassil’s Uniquely Yours at 43rd & Upton.

Now, he’s running his own shop, Linden Hills Jewelers, in the same space.

Eurich spent the last decade as the master jeweler at Knox Jewelers at 29th & Lyndale and would see Brassil around town. When Brassil decided to retire last year, he asked Eurich if he’d be interested in the business.

“I didn’t really hesitate,” Eurich said.

Now he’s entrenched in the space, where he does custom pieces, restorations, repairs and hand engraving.

Eurich typically sits with each client and does a detailed sketch of what they want their piece to be. Next he sends that drawing with measurements to a computer-aided design lab that will send him a 3D replica of the piece for the person to try on. Then he sets to crafting the piece by hand.

He tries to do the same detailed work if a piece is worth $500 or $40,000, knowing each piece is something important to people and may be passed down for generations.

“I treat everything like a little sculpture,” he said, adding that he loves the tactile aspect of jewelry.

Eurich is a master engraver, diamond setter and gold and platinum smith. He said his favorite material is platinum. His workbench is a mixture of hammers, wrenches and expensive magnifying equipment.

“I think I surprise people by how low-tech I am and how high-tech I am,” he said.

A longtime resident of Uptown, Eurich said he is happy to be working in Linden Hills, where he began his professional career in 1998. He’s been keeping the door at the shop open to welcome in passersby and getting to know his neighbors.

“I feel like I am serving the community, and it’s an honor,” he said.

Linden Hills Jewelers

4305 Upton Ave. S.