The Vitamin Shoppe shuttering store

After a decade in business in West Calhoun, The Vitamin Shoppe is closing its lone Minneapolis location this month.

The Vitamin Shoppe will shut its doors for good at 6 p.m. on May 16, according to a sign on the storefront.

Store staff said they couldn’t comment on the closing. A message to the store’s corporate office in New Jersey was not returned by press time.

The shop, which opened in 2009, has several items on sale leading up to its closure.

Where: 3052 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: vitaminshoppe.com