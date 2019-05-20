LynLake Brewery adding pop-up kitchen

Construction of a 450-square-foot kitchen space is underway at LynLake Brewery, where they plan to have chefs and food trucks cook for two-month residencies beginning in June. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Starting next month, you won’t be able to order delivery pizza to accompany your beer at LynLake Brewery. In fact, you probably won’t want to.

LynLake Brewery is adding a pop-up kitchen, co-owner Mark Anderson said, and will be bringing in chefs, food trucks and restaurants for two-month residencies starting in early June.

The brewery is in the process of building a 450-square-foot kitchen space that will offer window service to its customers.

Adding a kitchen space has been on the minds of Anderson and co-owner Paul Cossette for some time, and they began talking about it in earnest about a year ago when they asked advice from an architect and a restaurant consultant. A friend recommended a pop-up kitchen, and they began building out the space in early April.

“We want to add the kitchen and not change the ambiance,” Anderson said.

The first eight months are all booked. Domo Gastro, an Asian fusion restaurant in Northeast, is up first in June and July. The Chicks on Wheels food truck crew will take over for August and September, followed by Sasquatch Sandwiches in September and October and Gastrotruck to round out the year.

“I think they view it as a space to experiment a little bit,” Anderson said.

He expects most entrees will be sizable and in the $12–$15 range.

Both Anderson and Cossette have backgrounds in general contracting, so they’re doing a lot of construction work themselves. They plan to use the same refurbished wood that lines their rooftop bar on the kitchen.

While LynLake Brewery is adding food, Anderson said the core of the space will stay the same: a place to grab some beers, listen to music and chat with friends.

“We’re definitely afraid of changing the vibe of this place,” he said.

LynLake Brewery

2934 Lyndale Ave. S.