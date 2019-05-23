General Sports closing France Avenue location

General Sports has sold sporting goods, sharpened skates, outfitted teams with uniforms and done letter jacket work on France Avenue since the 1970s.

After more than 50 years with a footprint in Southwest Minneapolis, General Sports is closing its France Avenue store on Friday, May 24.

The sporting goods store has had a storefront on France Avenue in Fulton since the 1970s and has been in the neighborhood since 1962, according to store manager Sean Gavel.

After opening a location off Highway 169 in Edina about five years ago, it’s been hard to keep both shops profitable, he said.

“We’re kind of consolidating all our retail to that store,” Gavel said, adding that the company’s lease in Minneapolis is ending.

General Sports carries gear for soccer, hockey and lacrosse. The store also sells uniforms and customized apparel for local sports teams and businesses and provides services such as skate sharpening. It sells letterman jackets for high schools in Southwest Minneapolis and Edina, a service Gavel said they will continue to provide at their Edina location.

General Sports is hopeful Minneapolis residents will continue to shop with them, but acknowledged some folks further north and east in the city might not be regulars anymore.

“We always like to think that with our service we will have our customers follow,” Gavel said.