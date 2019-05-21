FedEx Office in Uptown reduces hours

The FedEx Office at Lake Hennepin is no longer open 24 hours a day. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After decades of 24-hour service in Uptown, FedEx has reduced the hours at its Lake Street location.

The FedEx Office Print & Ship Center at 1430 W. Lake St. is operating on “extended hours” as of May 13, according to store manager Chris Bakeman. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The FedEx in Uptown has been open 24 hours since it opened in the 1980s along Hennepin Avenue, Bakeman said. The FedEx along Snelling Avenue in St. Paul is making the same change, while the Edina location is expanding to 24 hours.

“Basically, it’s similar to the trend over the years that there have been fewer and fewer 24-hour service locations,” said Bakeman, who has been a manager with FedEx for 20 years. He said that the decision was made at the corporate level.

The Uptown location was one of the few 24-hour businesses in the area.

Asked for comment on the hour change, a FedEx spokesperson wrote in an email that company executives seek to find time slots that best serve their customers and “regularly modify hours as the market demands.”

FedEx Office

1430 W. Lake St.