Cheesy food truck finds permanent home

Cheese Louise will open in late May at 43rd & Sheridan. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new restaurant coming to Linden Hills will offer familiar and frontier-pushing variations on an American classic: the grilled cheese sandwich.

Cheese Louise, the latest food truck to turn brick-and-mortar restaurant, is planning to open in late May at 43rd & Sheridan.

Owners Cheryl Rossi, a former Lucia’s chef, and Holly Miller-Byzewski, a former event planner, met in 2017 when they ran a mobile coffee cart for Dogwood Coffee. That effort wasn’t successful, the two said, but it gave them an idea about what could work. Later that year they put those lessons to the test by launching a food truck that specialized in something fast, tasty and adaptable.

“You can do so many variations of a simple food that everybody loves,” Miller-Byzewski said of the grilled cheese sandwich.

The pair started their food truck in the winter, when they benefited from being one of the only food trucks in operation, and did a lot of troubleshooting on the fly.

“We learned a lot of hard stuff pretty quick,” Rossi said.

Rossi, being a former chef, wanted a restaurant right away but Miller-Byzewski was more reserved and preferred the truck route.

After a year parking at breweries like Wild Mind, they felt the customer response justified a permanent location — though they intend to continue running the truck.

The menu features a smorgasbord of grilled cheese options, from the conventional “Cheese Louise” — cheddar, Havarti and fontina on brioche — to the blue cheese, cream cheese and fig jam combo on “Babe the Blue,” to “The Moz” topped with mozzarella, bacon, spinach and sundried tomato aioli. Last summer, they said, many enjoyed a goat cheese-based option; the menu will have some more adventurous sandwiches on a rotational basis.

“We always have one that’s a little strange,” Rossi said.

Side dishes like truffle fries and their house-made tomato soup can accompany any sandwich; bacon can be put on all the grilled cheeses, too. There are no vegan sandwich options, but they do plan to offer vegan chili.

“We just want things to be simple, clean and good,” Rossi said.

Service will be deli-style and fast, something they’ve learned from their food truck days. Beer and wine will be available, as will coffee from UP Coffee Roasters in Northeast. In addition to the indoor space, Cheese Louise plans to have patio seating on Sheridan Avenue.

Cheese Louise

4279 Sheridan Ave. S.