BLONDELUXE The Salon now styling in Fulton

Owner and stylist Abby Shofner works on a client’s hair at her newly opened salon, BLONDELUXE, at 50th and Xerxes. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new salon has filled the space formerly occupied by The Fixx at 50th & Xerxes.

BLONDELUXE The Salon, a project from stylist Abby Shofner, is focused on delivering high quality cuts, coloring and extensions.

“Anything we’re doing here, we’re going to do really, really well,” she said.

Shofner went to beauty school at 18 and has been doing hair professionally for about four years now. She built a clientele by hustling online, posting ads on Craigslist and growing a following on her BLONDELUXE Instagram. Recently she’d been working out of The Beauty Room, but felt it was time to open her own shop.

“I’ve always wanted to have a place where I can grow my business in the way I want to,” Shofner, 23, said.

She checked out a space in Uptown that wasn’t to her liking and found the Fulton opening on Craigslist.

Shofner said she’s found talented stylists and color specialists from around the metro to work at the salon. BLONDELUXE will have eight styling chairs and is taking clients by appointment only.

Despite the name, everyone and every hair type is welcome at BLONDELUXE, which has the motto “for blondes and bombshells of every shade.”

The business combines her passion for helping people and styling hair. She skipped out on senior prom to do hair for all her friends, and the theme has stuck in her professional life.

“I think I’m a people person first and a hair person second,” Shofner said.

Where: 5004 Xerxes Ave. S.

Info: blondeluxe.com