New Gild Jewelers moves up the block in Linden Hills

New Gild Jewelers has moved up the block to the southwest corner of 43rd & Upton. The new location opened April 2. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

New Gild Jewelers has a new home in Linden Hills

The jewelry store, which opened in 2017 at 4250 Upton Ave. S., re-opened at the corner of 43rd & Upton on April 2.

“We thought it was just jaw-dropping,” New Gild co-owner Jen Bellefleur said of the corner lot space her store now occupies.

The new building’s floor-to-ceiling windows especially caught the eye of Bellefleur and her co-owner Kelsey Lee-Karol.

New Gild carries jewelry by local artists, designs custom pieces, handles repairs and restores antiques using advanced techniques such as laser welding. In the new space they hope to build out their offerings.

“I think it will be just an expansion of what we’re doing,” Bellefleur said.

She’s hoping new customers will find the location and new artisans will sell their wares at the shop.

The store is also working with the Linden Hills Neighborhood Council to add new benches and natural beautification to the corner, Bellefleur said. She said they feel a responsibility to take care of the corner and make it a place residents can enjoy.

“Linden Hills is a really special community,” she said.

New Gild will have a grand re-opening celebration at their new location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.