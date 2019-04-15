Meyvn closing at Lake & Bryant

Meyvn, a bagel shop and Mediterranean cafe at 901 W. Lake St., will close April 21 after a less than a year in business. Photo by Andrew Hazzard.

After about 10 months of serving up freshly baked bagels during the day and fine Mediterranean cuisine at night, Meyvn is closing its doors next week at Lake & Bryant.

Meyvn General Manager Anna Morgan confirmed the store would be closing. A Facebook post states that Sunday, April 21, will be its last day in business.

“We’ve had such a great time getting to be your favorite neighborhood Jewish-ish restaurant,” the post read. “We wish it could last forever.”

The week of April 12, the restaurant announced it was trimming its hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., cutting out its dinner service. Shortly afterward, Meyvn announced it would close shop.

The store said it would continue to sell its bagels to Kowalski’s Market, which has a location at 24th & Hennepin. Morgan said they are looking for ways to continue the operation in the future.

“It won’t be going away for ever and ever,” Morgan said.

Meyvn moved a bus stop to put in a massive wood-fired oven to bake Montreal-style bagels and roast lamb skewers when it opened last summer.

The menu featured items like hot pastrami sandwiches, latkes, hummus with wood-fired pita, crudo and matzo ball soup.

The space at 901 W. Lake St. formerly housed Tinto Kitchen before the Mexican eatery moved to 50th & Penn. Before that, the storefront was occupied by Spill the Wine.