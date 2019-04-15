Meyvn closing at Lake & Bryant

After about 10 months of serving up freshly baked bagels during the day and fine Mediterranean cuisine at night, Meyvn is closing its doors next week at Lake & Bryant.
Meyvn General Manager Anna Morgan confirmed the store would be closing. A Facebook post states that Sunday, April 21, will be its last day in business.
“We’ve had such a great time getting to be your favorite neighborhood Jewish-ish restaurant,” the post read. “We wish it could last forever.”
The week of April 12, the restaurant announced it was trimming its hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., cutting out its dinner service. Shortly afterward, Meyvn announced it would close shop.
The store said it would continue to sell its bagels to Kowalski’s Market, which has a location at 24th & Hennepin. Morgan said they are looking for ways to continue the operation in the future.
“It won’t be going away for ever and ever,” Morgan said.
Meyvn moved a bus stop to put in a massive wood-fired oven to bake Montreal-style bagels and roast lamb skewers when it opened last summer.
The menu featured items like hot pastrami sandwiches, latkes, hummus with wood-fired pita, crudo and matzo ball soup.
The space at 901 W. Lake St. formerly housed Tinto Kitchen before the Mexican eatery moved to 50th & Penn. Before that, the storefront was occupied by Spill the Wine.