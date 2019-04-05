Fire & Nice Alehouse bringing pizza and beer

Fire & Nice Alehouse is coming to the former Heyday space at 27th & Lyndale this summer. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new restaurant featuring wood-fired pizza and a rotating selection of craft beer is coming to LynLake.

Fire & Nice Alehouse is filling the void at the former Heyday space at 2700 Lyndale Ave. The project comes from former Insight Brewing general manager Nate Ropes and the team behind the Blue Fire pizza truck.

“There’s no more classic combination than pizza and beer,” Ropes said.

Fire & Nice is a project about three years in the making, Ropes said. He linked up with the crew from Blue Fire after booking them on a regular basis at Insight. It took them a while to find a building space that could accommodate the wood-fire oven they had in mind.

The space will have a taproom feel, where patrons can hang out, sip a pint and order a pizza when hunger strikes.

To start, the menu will feature about 10 signature pies, appetizers and desserts, Ropes said. All the food will be cooked in the wood-fired oven. On tap will be a continually rotating collection of 32 beers, mostly highlighting local and in-state brewers.

“It should be a hub for tasting everything Minnesota has to offer at any given time,” he said.

Fire & Nice hopes to open its doors to the public by the start of summer.