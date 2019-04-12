Don Raúl now open in Fulton

Hector Ruiz has opened his latest restaurant, Don Raúl, at 50th & Xerxes. File photo

A new project from Minneapolis restaurateur Hector Ruiz offering modern, global cuisine flared with Mexican flavors is now open at 50th & Xerxes.

Don Raúl, also known as DR49, is Ruiz’s latest project.

Ruiz, who also operates popular Southwest spots Café Ena, La Fresca and Rincón 38, has named his latest project for his grandfather.

The restaurant’s Facebook page announced Don Raúl will open to the public April 12.

“Don Raúl could tell you about his ancestors. And with him in mind, we pay homage to culinary traditions the world wide with a touch of Mexican flavors,” a description on the restaurant’s website reads.

The service style in the 38-seat restaurant located in the former Sew What space will be intimate. They plan to open a patio space with additional seating in the summer.