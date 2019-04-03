Creative Kidstuff to close in Linden Hills, across metro

Creative Kidstuff, a Twin Cities toy shop that launched 37 years ago with a storefront in Linden Hills, announced it will close its six metro locations by the end of June.

The Linden Hills shop opened at 43rd & Upton in 1982, according to Roberta Bonoff, CEO of Creative Kidstuff. From there the store expanded to Grand Avenue in St. Paul and Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. They also have stores in the Edina Galleria, West End in St. Louis Park and the Mall of America in Bloomington.

All Creative Kidstuff locations will begin liquidation sales on April 3, Bonoff said, with a goal of closing all stores by June 30. The company has 99 employees, about eight of whom work in Linden Hills, Bonoff told the Southwest Journal.

The toy industry is being challenged by the way children play these days on top of changes to the way all retailers are struggling to adjust to the prevalence of on-demand, online shopping, she said.

“I think the whole retail landscape is changing,” Bonoff said.

She added that the Linden Hills store has held a special place for Creative Kidstuff as it grew over the years and they were happy to know generations of families in the neighborhood.

“We know those families, we love those families,” she said.

Bonoff said the company is grateful for all the families who have shopped at their stores over the years.

“We know that inspired play will live on in so many ways in the Twin Cities, and we encourage everyone to support their favorite local retailers,” she said in statement.