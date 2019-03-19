Sol Taqueria brings fast, authentic Mexican to Windom

Sol Taqueria owner Jorge Garcia inside his new restaurant. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new restaurant is now serving up authentic Mexican fare in Windom.

Sol Taqueria opened March 5 at the corner of Diamond Lake & Nicollet. The taqueria is the independent foray of Jorge Garcia, a longtime local restaurant employee.

“I wanted to do something on my own,” Garcia said.

Garcia said his vision is mainly authentic Mexican cuisine, with some California influences.

He recommends people try one of the many styles of burritos or sample his favorite dish, the caldo de res, a traditional beef soup.

Sol Taqueria is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The breakfast menu features Mexican classics like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

The restaurant has about 16 employees, Garcia said, and eventually he’d like to offer a more robust take-out service from the space.

He said he’d been planning his own restaurant for about a year, and jumped on the Windom location when it became available.

Locals have been receptive, he said. Someone in the area even brought over a cake to welcome the taqueria.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the neighborhood,” Garcia said.